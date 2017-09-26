Sunny broth, 19p
This beautiful, bold, soup is full of goodness and vitamins and vitality, and reminds me of a gentle, grandmotherly hug. It’s a brightening tonic, a perky pick-me-up, and a simple sushine injection for a hangover or a cold or a bluesy day. You can blend it all together for a more substantial meal, but here I have strained it for a clear, simple broth.
Serves 2-4 from 19p each
1 large onion, 9p (70p/1.5kg, Basics)
4 fat cloves of garlic, 6p (35p/2 bulbs, Basics)
A small piece of fresh ginger, 3p (30p/100g)
2 tsp turmeric, 3p (80p/100g, Natco or KTC)
1 tsp cumin or garam masala, 2p (80p/100g, Natco or KTC)
4 decent sized carrots, 21p (75p/1.5kg, Basics)
1 yellow or orange pepper, 25p (£1/4, Basics)
Half a lemon or 1 tbsp bottled juice, 3p (55p/250ml bottled lemon juice)
1 vegetable stock cube, 3p (30p/10, Basics)
800ml water
A little black pepper, <1p (80p/100g, Natco or KTC)
Chilli to finish, <1p (80p/100g, Natco or KTC brand)
First peel your onion and finely slice it, and toss it into the largest saucepan you can find. Peel your garlic and toss that in too. Add the oil, cumin and turmeric, and cook gently on a medium heat for around 5 minutes, just to knock off the caustic, raw edges.
Slice your carrots – it doesn’t matter how thinly or thickly – and the peppers, tops and seeds and all, and add them to the pan.
Pour in the water, add the lemon, and crumble in the stock cube, and turn the heat up to bring to the boil. When the water is boiling, reduce it to a simmer on a low-medium heat (low on a larger hob, medium on a smaller one) and cook for around an hour to extract all of the colour and flavour from the veg.
Taste it – and season with a little salt and pepper to your liking. Remove from the heat and strain through a sieve for a clear golden broth. Serve with a pinch of chilli for a gentle spicy kick!
Just what I fancy, and I’ve got all the bits. Will cheat and use garlic and ginger paste though.
WOW, Jack….you are back on a roll. I hope this means things are looking up for you and that your energy has returned. Thank you for your dedications. I am still, one at a time, “translating” your recipe’s for American consumption. We cousins across the pond have millions who are struggling to eat healthy, fight obesity and afford good food. Your recipes and creativity help us achieve that.
Reblogged this on idontbelieveitagain and commented:
Wow! have not tried this yet.
I LOVE the look and sound of all your recipes and curse the demons of IBS that I’m massively intolerant to onions! 😦
This came just when I was looking for inspiration. I love soup and I’m trying to squirrel away individual frozen portions for the Autumn/Winter months. Got a pot of this bubbling on the stove right now.
This sounds lovely 😊 however I don’t like waste so if I was to strain it, what could I do with the veg etc that’s been taken out? I’m sure you would have done something with it as I know you don’t like waste either xx
You could puree it with veg stock to make a thicker, freebie soup!
Thanks Jack, I can’t wait for your new book, love your recipes xx