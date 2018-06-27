Every now and again, a minor celebrity or institution will announce that they are ‘challenging themselves’ to ‘be poor for a day’ in order to raise awareness of the plight of people living in poverty in the UK. Sometimes this is done through charitable initiatives such as Live Below The Line, which I have done myself for several years running, fundraising for Oxfam and Street Child United. I use my own experiences of living in real food and fuel poverty, as a single mum on benefits, to cook and eat for £1 a day, and write about it extensively. It usually causes some degree of mental anguish, flashbacks, reliving of some of the worst periods of my life, and is not something that I enter into lightly. I have not done it for the last two years, to protect and preserve my own mental health. I am not sure if I will do it again.
Compare this, then, to YouTube star Alfie Deyes, deciding to live on just one measly pound for a day, as a kooky video idea. Complete with five paid advertisements in the middle of the video, Deyes took his £1 coin to Waitrose, where he was comedically shocked to find that fresh fruit is expensive for people living on a budget. So is the whole of Waitrose, Alfie, I muttered as I winced my way through the twenty minute video. Most people in poverty can’t blag a dozen free Krispy Kreme donuts for having a famous face, and neither can they just pause the challenge in the middle of the day to buy some beard oil and hit the gym. Slipping into our scarred and malnourished skins for a day, knowing full well you are heading back to your mansion at the end of it, stuffed to the gills with all the freebies and luxury that most people can only dream of, is insulting, and cruel. It is nothing more than performance poverty, to entertain yourself and others, with no value but your own entertainment, and barely-hidden disdain.
‘Poverty tourism’ is where someone in a position of privilege, pretends to be poor for a day, in order to ‘experience poverty for themselves’. You won’t. Poverty is not a 24 hour challenge. It is a world of endless nothing. It is depression, despair, darkness. It is having no light at the end of the tunnel, like being stuck down a well, waiting to die.There is no planning for the future because you don’t believe you really have one. There are no savings accounts, no rainy day funds, no contents insurance, no health insurance, no investment in your own self, your own health, because to invest financially, nutritionally, or emotionally is to look forward. Poverty only looks at its own feet, in too-tight shoes that let in the rain, it drags you downwards, and inwards, and I speak from bitter, horrible experience.
I lived in poverty for around two years with an infant son, moving from a flat to a smaller, mouldy flat to a friends sofa to a mattress on the floor in a house I shared with five people. I made myself minimal, I hid in my room, I tried to kill myself several times. Nobody could take this on as a challenge.
There’s nothing fun and exciting about missing days of meals, with the heating off all winter, the lightbulbs unscrewed, selling your sons shoes and drinking his formula milk that the food bank gave you. Try it for a month at least, if you really want to get an idea. Two months. Two years. Unscrew your lightbulbs, turn off your fridge, sell anything you can see lying around that you might get more than a quid for.
Stop going out. Walk everywhere, in the pouring rain, in your only pair of shoes, with a soaking wet and sobbing three year old trailing behind you. Drag that three year old into every pub and shop in unreasonable walking distance and ask if they have any job vacancies. Get home, soaking, still unemployed, to ‘dry out’ in a freezing cold flat. Put two jumpers on and worry about how you’ll wash them, take them off, and put a tshirt underneath. You can wear the jumpers all week, and change the tshirt twice.
Drag yourself to the cooker to pour some pasta into a pan, pour some chopped tomatoes on top, and try not to hurl it across the room when your son tells you he doesn’t like it – because there is nothing else. Nothing else at all.
I was cold, exhausted, only forcing myself out of the depths of choking depression to smile at the children’s centre workers because I was scared they can see how numb and dead I felt, how I went to bed at night tormented by thoughts of suicide. The endless self-chatter: ‘Your son would have a better life without you. You’re a drain on society, the state, your family and friends.’ I slit my wrists in the bath and horrified, came to, wailing and sobbing on the floor because I knew I’d hit the fucking bottom. Again.
You’re grateful for the tea and sympathy but you just want everyone to leave you alone and to stop asking if you’re okay. Because you’re not. You’re full of rain and heartache and anger and despair and it’s starting to seep through the cracks in the kept up appearances, seeping through the tshirt sleeve and you need to get out of there.
The rain isn’t miraculously any less wet when you don’t have a coat with a hood, or an umbrella, or three quid for the bus. That rain still soaks you to the skin, and your three year old, too.
Compare this to St Pauls Girls School, a mere £24,000 a year in fees and boasting famous alumni such as Natasha and Joely Richardson, Victoria Coren, and Baroness Bonham Carter, holding an ‘Austerity Week’ last week to show their pupils that, shock horror, some people can’t eat their regular menu of confit duck leg, courgette mornay, Thai steamed plaice parcels and Malaysian snapper curries. Some people have just a little potato for dinner.
I suggested that perhaps St Pauls would be better off inviting me to teach a Home Economics lesson, with a food bank parcel or an almost-empty cupboard of tinned beans, cheap pasta and a Healthy Start voucher, followed by a volunteering trip to the local food bank or homeless shelter, if they really wanted to understand the impact of austerity. Perhaps a visit to the widowed husband of Linda Wootton, who died eight days after being declared fit for work from a hospital bed, or the family of David Clapton, who died because he was unable to plug his fridge in to store his life-saving insulin.
Austerity is killing us in our thousands, and it is not a hunger game for the privileged to opt into for a day so they can pretend to have an insight. It’s easy to eat basic meals when you’re going home to your mansion at night. Jarvis Cocker said it better: ‘You’ll never get it right, because when you’re laying in bed at night, watching ‘roaches climb the wall, you can call your Dad and he can stop it all.’ My offer stands, both to Alfie Deyes to teach him how to cook £1 meals and take him to a food bank in Brighton, to use his platform to make a genuine difference for people in poverty (people who, until last week, I’m not sure he knew existed), and to St Pauls, to teach a Home Economics lesson on the real premium of poverty, with not a baked potato in sight.
In the meantime, the best thing that we all can do to ‘help’ people living in poverty in the UK – some 4 million of them – is not through ego-boosting challenges, not through appropriating our miserable diets of limited choices and even more limited budgets; it’s to join campaigns for Living Wages. To write to our MPs and ask them to prioritise their constituents who write to them with delayed or sanctioned benefits, or long waits for Universal Credit. It’s to examine their voting histories and ask yourself, if I lost my job tomorrow, or became seriously unwell and ended up on benefits, would I want this person representing me and my interests? Do I want them making decisions on behalf of my friends? It’s time we all took collective responsibility for the most vulnerable people in our society – because not one of us is immune from being among them. As Neil Kinnock famously said, ‘I warn you that you will have pain, when healing and relief depend on payment. I warn you that you will be quiet, when the curfew of fear and the gibbet of unemployment make you obedient. I warn you not to be ordinary. I warn you not to be young. I warn you not to be ill. I warn you not to grow old.’
We are none of us immune from the scourge of poverty. Illness, accident, unemployment, bad luck can befall any one of us, and I warn you to put down your video cameras and self-congratulatory austerity weeks, and instead take the time to repair the welfare safety net that millions of your fellow citizens are slipping right through.
Jack Monroe. Twitter: @BootstrapCook
‘Cooking On A Bootstrap’ is available here.
This blog is free to those who need it, and always will be, but it does of course incur costs to run and keep it running. If you use it and benefit, enjoy it, and would like to keep it going, please consider popping something in the tip jar, and thankyou.
I read this article in the Independent and shared it Jack – we all need to recognise we are only ever 1 payslip away from benefits. I used to tell all my colleagues at the job centre I worked at for 6 yrs and some times it made a difference. Your eloquence is heart wrenching. Sally x
Your post really made me sit up, Jack. I have never heard of Alfie Deyes or his ridiculous idea that his challenge was other than stupid. But how you spelt out the position you were in for an extremely long time which grabbed at my heart then ( does your lovely son still have his colourful quilt?) hit me again between the eyes. I have been extremely fortunate in my life, born third to a mum who didn’t work because that wasn’t the done thing in those days – I am 70+ – and a very hard working engineer who got all his exams through a correspondence course with a full time job and two little girls. I came along afterwards. Dad had to leave school at 14 to earn and support his family even though he had a Grammar School place, his Dad unemployed due to the recession in the 1920s and two younger brothers. Whilst I was a child Dad did everything himself, even repairing the family’s shoes, growing veggies etc. Mum managed to make good wholesome meals from a small budget. But I personally have never experienced or faced the awful challenges you have or the awful fears for the future which are stitched into your being. All can say is I think you are amazing. Carry on being a good Mum to your boy, please don’t try to do another Live on a £1 a Day Challenge for the sake of your precious mental health. Little lad needs YOU. God bless.
This article made me weep. Jack, you are the eloquent voice of the poor, speaking from real, heart wrenching experience for those who cannot otherwise be heard. I hope that you and Small Boy are in a comfortable place now as you continue to advocate for the poor and rail against those who don’t seem to care about the situation of true poverty (including the Poor Faces and their mockery). Wishing you the best.
Thank you for writing this, Jack. So many people take their good fortune for granted, and think that poor people are just lazy and feckless, and don’t deserve any better. And so many more just have no idea what it is like to be cold, hungry, tired and hopeless.
Your words brought back so many memories of living in the UK through the Thatcher years. I remember freezing in bed under too few blankets all day, having to decide if the 50p for the leccy meter would go on boiling the kettle for black tea and a hot water bottle, or on daytime tv to relieve the boredom. I couldn’t go out in the snow or rain ’cause I had no waterproof shoes, and where was I going to go anyway? Press my nose against M & S window and weep at the memory of a friend once buying me a prawn cocktail?
I remember the shared house I lived in with 7 other students, where dinner was a large bag of chips and a loaf of the cheapest white bread, with tomato sauce if we had any, between 8 people. For weeks on end. We lived in the kitchen as we could afford to turn on a gas ring to keep us warm, we drank endless cups of tea with recycled t-bags. The time I got cystitis in the middle of a freezing winter there was the most physically miserable time of my life – the bathroom was so cold the water in the toilet froze.
I have been extremely lucky since then, and now live a very comfortable life in Sydney, where it never freezes. I can always afford to eat, even at lovely restaurants, and I can turn on the heating if I get cold, but I will NEVER forget those times, and never stop agitating for a decent standard of living for everyone, regardless of their ability to hold down whatever zero hours slavery job the fucking Tories want us all to accept as our lot in life.
Thank you for your fantastic efforts in showing that it is possible not to starve when you have very little money, and thank you for maintaining the rage about the fact that your blog is so necessary for so many people.
My family and I are just one step away from possible illness or a death leading to unemployment, being behind in bills and repayments, leading to homelessness and debt. Our lives are truly fragile.
Poverty can happen to anyone at anytime.
I was in the audience when Neil Kinnock gave the “I warn you” speech in Bridgend back in 1983, and it resonates as strongly now as it did to my 19 year old self back then. Keep fighting, Jack, keep telling the truth, your words are powerful. Bless you x
Jack, I hope when you have dark days that you see how far you’ve come…. when people say “I had nothing”..how much did they still have? You had NOTHING and you fought and climbed your way back. I don’t know you but I am so proud of you as a decent human being who is trying to make a better world for people to live in. You’re such a fantastic mother and an absolute diamond of a person. You’ve achieved so much. You got up each time you fell. Poverty leaves deep rooted scars, no one will truly understand that until they have been through it. Silly challenges don’t even come close. Thank you for fighting for us all. Big hugs to you and your little boy.xxxxxx
And for those who are told to wear continence pads instead of getting support to access the loo overnight, and for those whose continence pads are limited to 4 per day, no matter the circumstances…humanity is slipping away and dignity is an expendable ideal.
so true – years ago when I was signing on – I taught myself to cook better using library books so I could have decent dinners. I could kinda cook in that I did home ec in school and I was by no means on the poverty line (I was broke but I could spare money for cigarettes but not go out for a drink). The feeling of paying of my unpaid electric bill in installments stayed with me and I will now automatically be ahead of bills.
The one thing that I do think helped me was I did home ec in school, I could sew and do basic cooking and I think this meant I felt I could some how ‘fend for myself’ as there were a fair few life skills there (we learned how to wire plugs and handwash clothes – which horrified me at 16 but I was glad of later as I was always able to fix up charity shop buys). I really wish home ec was part of the general curriculum. there is something so worthy about making a dinner from scratch, and being able to take care of your own self. Sometimes I really wonder at the learned helplessness I listen to when someone says they cant cook they cant sew and cant learn as no time…..
There used be a trocaire radio ad here in ireland in the 70s and I still think it was so effective. It was a q & a session with a ‘imagine you are a farmer and your crop has failed’ and the persons says ‘i would just buy food’ and then it is ‘but you have no money’ and it drills down from there…..
Been following you since Southend Council read your blog when you got your 1st book deal and cancelled your housing benefit again, people like you are still going through hell, it’s just words on a screen or piece of paper to most people, not real, just a story perhaps I’m scarred from being accused of being a scrounger because I don’t look disabled enough I just think people just don’t care anymore. I know a lot of readers are supportive but the support stops when they submit their well meant words, do they write to their MP? take food to food banks? The vile messages the hate, How you keep putting your head above the parapet I don’t know Jack, but you are loved for it. X
Jack, you are an amazing writer and convey your thoughts, feelings and real life situations with so much passion and grace. What you wrote really spoke to my inner soul. My blog, is about food, all about food. I am a cookbook author and blogger. I cannot imagine going through or living with this type of anguish. It’s not just what you wrote about the food, but your overall, heart-felt, sincere writing that stood out to me. You conveyed every single thing so perfectly where I could “feel” what you were saying, like I was experiencing it too.
Thank you for sharing so openly….you opened my eyes to something I haven’t paid much attention to before.
So brilliantly written, there are so many people who need to read and truly understand what these words mean. X