I love hummus. I make it plain, like the recipe below, or add caramelized (slow-cooked) onion slices or a grilled and crushed tomato with a little finely chopped spinach or a generous shake of spice. Traditional hummus recipes use expensive tahini paste – but I’ve never bothered. You may be able to find it cheaply in a local corner store – you’re lucky if that’s the case! If I want that nutty, slightly cloying taste, I add a heaped teaspoon of peanut butter instead. So, incidentally, does Nigella Lawson in her book Kitchen. The quantities given below are for a whole large tin of chickpeas – because you can never have too much hummus!

Makes 1 large bowl to share from 13p per person

1 x 400g tin of chickpeas, 39p (East End brand in World Foods aisle at most supermarkets)

zest and juice of 1 lemon or 2 tablespoons bottled lemon juice, 5p (39p/250ml, Asda)

2 tablespoons oil, 3p (97p/1l, Asda)

2-4 fat cloves of garlic, peeled and finely chopped, 4p (20p/bulb, Asda)

a generous shake of paprika or ground cumin, <1p (80p/100g, Natco or KTC brand)

Drain and rinse the chickpeas, then pop them into a small saucepan of water. Bring to the boil and reduce to a simmer for 10 minutes to soften.

When softened, drain the chickpeas and tip back into the saucepan with a couple of tablespoons of the cooking water, the lemon zest and juice, oil and garlic.

Mash everything vigorously with a fork or masher, adding a little extra water if you need to. Serve with the paprika or cumin sprinkled on top, and enjoy.

This recipe was published in A Girl Called Jack, with photography by Susan Bell.

