This is my favourite curry, my go-to, easy but perfect comfort food. I used to make it with a cheap turkey leg, but any protein source will do – so feel free to chuck a fistful of whatever you fancy in with the onions if you want to bulk it out or extend it. Recipe from A Girl Called Jack.

Serves 2 from 56p each

250g canned chickpeas (drained weight), 33p (33p, Asda)

1 onion, 5p (80p/1.5kg, Asda)

2 fat cloves of garlic, 4p (20p/bulb, Asda)

1 chilli or a pinch of dried chilli flakes, <1p (80p/100g, Natco or KTC brand)

a splash of oil, 2p (97p/1l, Asda)

1 tsp cumin (ground or seeds), 2p (80p/100g, Natco or KTC brand)

1 x 400g tin of peaches (or apricots or mandarins), 33p (33p/411g, Smart Price at Asda)

1 x 400g carton or tin of chopped tomatoes, 29p (29p, Smartprice at Asda)

a handful of fresh coriander, finely chopped (optional)

1 stock cube, 3p (39p for 12, Asda)

First drain your chickpeas and rinse them vigorously to get rid of the stagnant water that they’ll have been sitting in. Pop them in some fresh water in a saucepan and boil rapidly for 10 minutes to soften (and get rid of any toxins…there’s differing beliefs about toxins in canned pulses and I’m of the ‘a good boil won’t hurt them’ school of thought…)

Meanwhile, peel and finely chop the onion and garlic, and chop the chilli. Pour a little oil into a medium, heavy bottomed pan, and add the onion, garlic and chilli, then the cumin, and cook gently on a low heat for a few minutes to soften the onion. Don’t be tempted to turn the heat up – burned onions will permeate your whole curry, whereas sweating them will add a delicious sweetness.

Drain the peaches, reserving the juice, and chop into small pieces. Add to the onion mixture in the pan, along with the reserved juice. By this time, the chickpeas should have finished boiling, so remove them from the heat and drain them, and tip them into the peaches-and-onion pan.

Pour the chopped tomatoes in, add the coriander, and crumble over the stock cube, then stir everything together. Reduce the heat to a low setting, and cook gently for 30 minutes. You may need to add a cup of water to the sauce if it starts to get a bit thick. Stir well, and serve.

This site is free to those who need it, and always will be, but it does of course incur costs to run and keep it running. If you use it and benefit, enjoy it, and would like to keep it going, please consider popping something in the tip jar, and thankyou.

Jack Monroe. You can follow me on;

Twitter @BootstrapCook

Instagram @mxjackmonroe

Facebook BootstrapCook

‘A Girl Called Jack’ is available here.