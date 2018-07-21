Traditionally, tabbouleh is made with bulghur wheat, but it’s not something I use in anything else so I tend not to buy it. I adapted a traditional tabbouleh recipe to make a cold rice salad – delicious with brown or white rice. You can use bulghur wheat if you want to, or couscous is good too.

Serves 2 as a main meal or 4 as a side, from 18p each

150g rice, 6p (45p/1kg, Smart Price at Asda)

½ cucumber, 25p (50p each, Asda)

1 large tomato, 11p (69p/6, Farm Stores at Asda)

1 small onion, 5p (80p/1.5kg, Farm Foods at Asda)

1 fat clove of garlic, 2p (20p/bulb, Asda)

zest and juice of 1 lemon or 2 tablespoons bottled lemon juice, 5p (39p/250ml, Asda)

2 tablespoons oil, 3p (97p/1l, sunflower oil at Asda)

a pinch of salt, <1p (27p/750g, Asda)

a fistful of mint or a fistful of flat-leaf parsley, 13p (55p/25g, Asda)

First bring a pan of water to the boil and add the rice. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 12–15 minutes until soft and tender. Drain, rinse thoroughly with cold water to cool, then leave to stand.

Meanwhile, dice the cucumber and the tomato. Peel and finely chop the onion and garlic. Put them all into a large bowl with the lemon zest and juice, the oil and salt. Finely chop the mint leaves and stir through. Chop the parsley, discarding any tough stalks.

Now add the cooled rice and toss everything together. Scatter over the parsley and toss again. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

This recipe was published in A Year In 120 Recipes, with photography by Susan Bell.

