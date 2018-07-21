This was initially a use-up recipe for half a tin of peaches I had lurking around in the fridge following making a smaller quantity of my Peach and Chickpea Curry, but has grown since then into something I’ll make for its own sake. It’s a homely traybake that keeps for days in an airtight container and can be popped into lunchboxes and picnics, or idly nibbled on during the day. (A vegan version will follow shortly!)

Serves 6–8 from 23p each

250g butter, plus extra to grease the cake tin, 55p (55p/250g, Best For Baking Block at Asda)

200g sugar, 13p (65p/1kg, Asda)

3 eggs, 40p (15 mixed weight free range eggs, £2 at Asda)

200g tinned peaches (drained weight), 16p (33p/411g, Smartprice at Asda)

60g white chocolate, 50p (25p/30g white choc buttons, Asda)

200g self-raising flour (or 200g plain flour and 1 heaped teaspoon baking powder or bicarbonate of soda), 6p (45p/1.5kg, Smartprice at Asda)

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4 and lightly grease a 20 x 20cm square cake tin or small roasting tin.

Cream the butter and sugar together in a mixing bowl with a fork or wooden spoon until well combined.

Break in the eggs and mix together, beating until smooth.

Drain the peaches and chop into chunks – fine pieces will ensure a subtle distribution of fruit throughout the traybake, but larger chunks give a delightful sweet, juicy bite. Add to the mixing bowl and stir through.

Using a sharp knife, chop the chocolate into small pieces – or you can put it in a freezer bag and bash it with a rolling pin – and fold into the mixture (stir gently).

Add the flour, and bicarbonate of soda or baking powder, if using, and mix well to combine into a soft, sweet-smelling batter.

Pour the batter into the tin and bake in the centre of the preheated oven for around 45 minutes – depending on the size of your tin. A shallow tin will cook faster, whereas a deeper tin will take its time. To check, insert a sharp knife into the centre of the cake. If the knife comes out clean, the traybake is ready.

Allow to cool in the tin for 10 minutes before turning out and chopping into squares.

TIPS: To make a Bakewell-style traybake, if you’re feeling fancy, use fresh raspberries instead of the tinned peaches and replace 50g of the sugar with ground almonds. Instead of the peaches you can use apricots, mandarins or berries – anything you like!

This recipe was published in A Girl Called Jack, with photography by Susan Bell.

