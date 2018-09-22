Bagged salad is one of the most wasted foods in Britain, with over half of it ending up in landfill. I have had this recipe in mind since my first cookbook, A Girl Called Jack, and although it is something I make for myself on a regular basis, absorbed into my household as a common staple, it has never been committed to paper (nor screen) until now. Bags of salad can be expensive to buy full price, but can often be found in the reduced chiller at the supermarket, which is where I nabbed the first one I ever made this with. (I have priced it as a regular bag of salad to hold off the stampede to my local cornershop supermarket; it’s a long way to come for a half price half wilted bag of leaves!) I like using salad leaves for pesto for variety, too, the peppery tang of rocket, the pop of colour from a beetroot leaf or baby chard, the sweet crunch of a tiny piece of spinach – and as an easy way towards five a day, hot and slathered all over slick soft pasta. May the reduced stickers be ever in your favour.
Serves 6 at 13p each.
1 fat clove of garlic or 1/2 tsp garlic paste, 2p (69p/4 bulbs)
60ml sunflower oil, 7p (£1.10/1l))
20ml lemon juice, 4p (39p/250ml)
a pinch of pepper, <1p (43p/jar)
Finely chop your salad into smithereens with a heavy, sharp knife. If you have a bullet blender or food processor you may find it easier to bung them all in here, but (on a good hands day) I enjoy the vigorous satisfaction of grinding a blade repeatedly into a bunch of leaves until they resemble a small pile of dust.
Pop the tiny pieces of leaf into a bowl. Peel and finely chop your garlic, if using fresh cloves, and add that too, or a teaspoon of garlic paste. (I have been making my own garlic paste by the truckload to use in times of seized-up fingers, and I will write about it shortly).
Add the oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper and mix well. Store in a jar in the fridge for up to 4 days, or in the freezer for a few months.
You may want to add finely grated cheese to it to make something more closely resembling a traditional pesto, which would be a marvellous addition. I served mine warm over spaghetti with a couple of very finely chopped tomatoes folded through and a smattering of extra pepper.
Our bagged salads in the US often come with a packet of shredded Parmesan, which makes adding a little cheese quite easy. Thanks!
Not one for bagged salads, but I might try this as a use for wild garlic leaves, which grow near me. Assuming I subbed them for both the salad leaves *and* the garlic clove, that would put this at about 10p for the lot (plus a trip to the beck at the bottom of my street!). Though I may well add some cashews and cheese, which is obviously much more costly.
Or does anyone have any other suggestions for them? I appreciate that many (most?) will not have any growing near them, but for those that do the price can’t really be beaten (it doesn’t have to even be just rural readers – I live in a built up suburb of Leeds and there are two places near me that are good areas to pick it, assuming it’s there with the cold snaps we’ve had).
Note: make sure you know what you are picking, as there are a couple of plants that look similar to wild garlic, but it’s fairly easy to squash a bit between your fingers, as the smell is unmistakable. And wash well, especially if dog walkers use the area!
Wild garlic soup is great, you can also eat them raw added to a salad, or wilt down with onions and use as a side like spinach.
I made a variation on this from leftover bits of salad and veg and it was great – thanks for the idea!
My local charity shop had basil (bags of, from a well known supermarket) for 5p the other day. 10 minutes in the kitchen and I had a huge batch of pesto for pennies. All dairy free for my little one. I found a tablespoon of nutritional yeast gave it a good cheesy kick (I know it’s expensive but a little goes a long way) Pesto is an awesome way to get nutrition into the veggiephobic toddler.
I tried this with reduced watercress from Tesco added a bit too much oil and cider vinegar so added more cheap mature cheddar from farm foods £3.99 per kg. I added way more than a pinch of pepper but it was delicious on value spaghetti I had 3 meals and still have leftover pesto for next week. Win win. I also made your rocket and chickpea hummus with reduced salad. Great. This week I also tried a discount food shop best something.com for imported blue tortilla chips, corn flour, almond milk powder, 2.8 kg of treacle for £2, cereal 25p box, Blew my £10 a week budget but great items x