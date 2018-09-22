This soup was a soup to shake me out of a funk longer than any I have recently known. I had a serious accident one Saturday night in April and hit my head backwards on a concrete floor at some speed. I ended up with whiplash and concussion, both of which limited my ability to sleep, work, and in the case of the latter, have so much as a thought in my head. For the first few days I rather enjoyed the peace and quiet of absolute mental vacancy as my brain shut itself down to heal, but I also temporarily lost my ability to create – the thundering hum of a thousand ideas that usually fly around at any given time, as I clutch at them wildly trying to capture one to expand on it. And they vanished, to be replaced with absolutely nothing at all. I lived off crisps and apathy for a week, and being miserable, until on the seventh day I felt like wandering into the kitchen. I threw this together from what I had to hand, and it was exactly what I needed. Easy, thick, hearty, filling, and packed with spice and flavour. And wholesome and hearty enough to not be reaching for snacks – or even thinking about dinner – five hours later. This is going to be my new self-care soup, for down days, and I highly recommend it. In a real funk, you can replace the bag with a bag of microwave rice, which slightly increases the cost but reduces the effort. If you do this, you will need to reduce the stock liquid by around half, as it won’t be being absorbed by the rice.

Serves 4 generously at 31p each. This post is not sponsored; I provide links to the ingredients that I use so you can see how I calculate my recipe costs, and I may earn a small commission if you click the links or purchase any ingredients. All prices correct at the time of printing and are subject to change.

100g peppers (fresh or frozen), 16p (95p/500g)

400g tin of white beans or baked beans, 23p (23p for 400g baked beans)

400g tin of tomatoes, 30p

300ml vegetable stock, 3p

100g rice, 4p (45p/1kg)

400g kidney beans, 30p

1 tsp paprika, <1p

¼ tsp black pepper, <1p

A pinch of salt

1 tbsp lemon juice, 2p (60p/250ml)

To make the base: dice the pepper if using fresh ones, or simply toss them into a roasting tin if using frozen. Add the tomatoes and beans, and place in the oven at 180C for 20 minutes, with a little shake of oil and a pinch of salt to bring them to life.

When cooked, tip into a blender with 300ml water and the vegetable stock cube, and blitz until roughly smooth. It doesn’t have to be perfectly smooth; this is a chunky and hearty soup, so it doesn’t have to be perfect.

Tip the soup into a pan and bring it to the boil, then reduce to a simmer (and quickly wash up the blender jug – they are far easier to clean when freshly used than trying to scrape caked-on crap off the sides of it. I put a splosh of water and a squirt of washing up liquid in mine, return it to the base and re-blend it – it is practically self cleaning!) Add the rice and give it a good stir.

Drain and rinse the kidney beans and tip them in, and add the paprika, pepper and lemon juice. Simmer for 20 minutes, stirring intermittently to stop the rice from sticking to the base of the pan. Serve when the rice is soft and swollen.

