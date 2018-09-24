Traditionally a Monday mash-up of the Sunday roast, a comforting, easy bubble and squeak is something I have been making for years. It’s one of the first things I taught myself to cook and is still a firm favourite. If you don’t have a leftover Sunday roast lying about, here’s how to make it from scratch. I eat mine with a pile of mushrooms and some ketchup, but depending on your budget and preferences, you can serve bubble and squeak with sausages, or leftover roast and veg, or on its own as a lunch or snack.

Makes 8 patties (2 per person) from 9p each.

1 vegetable stock cube, dissolved in 500ml boiling water, 3p

2 large potatoes or 1 tin of them, 20p (£1/1kg)

1 large carrot, 4p (43p/1kg)

2 tablespoons oil, plus extra to fry the patties, 3p (£1.10/1l)

1 onion, peeled, 5p (54p/1kg)

¼ of a cabbage or any greens, 16p (62p/500g)

1 egg, beaten, 16p

1 tablespoon flour, <1p (45p/1.5kg)

First bring the vegetable stock to the boil in a medium-sized saucepan. Wash then dice the potatoes and carrot (I don’t peel mine, but this is optional) and add to the stock.

While the root veg are cooking, take a separate frying pan or non-stick saucepan and put the oil into it. Finely slice the onion and cabbage and add to the saucepan. Fry gently until the onion is soft, stirring occasionally to allow it all to cook.

When the root veg are cooked, drain and tip back into the saucepan. Add the onions and cabbage and mash together thoroughly with a masher. Add the egg and flour and stir through. This is an optional stage but it helps the mixture hold together more successfully – however, if you’re in a rush and willing to keep an eye on the patties when frying them, it’s not strictly essential.

Scoop the mash mixture into a bowl and refrigerate it for 1 to 2 hours to allow it to set a little.

Heat some oil in a frying pan and dollop a heaped tablespoon of mashed veg mixture into it. Flatten slightly with the back of a fork or spatula and cook on a medium heat until golden and crisp on one side (it depends on your hob, but mine takes about 7 minutes).

Turn the patty over and cook the other side. You may need to fry them in batches.

TIPS: You can use pretty much any vegetables you like in bubble and squeak. I like to make a posh version with parsnip and red onion every now and again. Sweet potato is also a good base, extra carrot will make them sweeter and peas will sneak some extra green veg into your kids. Play with the mixture and see what you come up with.

You might want to add a little grated hard strong cheese to the mix, if you like that sort of thing. The cooked patties keep in the fridge for a few days, so you could have them another day with bacon and an egg as brunch, too. Or you could be a heathen, like me, and snack on them straight from the fridge.

You can keep the enriched stock from cooking the root vegetables to use in another dish – cool and store in an airtight container in the fridge for 3 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

