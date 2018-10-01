This recipe started off as muffins that I made at school many years ago, and eventually became a warm, sweet, moist loaf cake. It’s quite soft due to the quantity of apples used, lending it a crumbly texture that makes it delicious to eat in a bowl with custard or natural yoghurt. It firms up by the next day – that is, if there’s any left!

Serves 6, from 15p each.

3 small apples, cored, 22p

zest and juice of ½ a lemon or 1 tablespoon bottled lemon juice, 3p

100g butter or baking block, plus extra to grease the tin, 11p

100g sugar, 7p

2 eggs (or 2 tbsp applesauce, to make it vegan), 30p

a generous handful of sultanas, 9p

180g self-raising flour, 6p

1 level teaspoon baking powder, 2p

a pinch of ground cinnamon, 1p

Preheat the oven to 180°C /350°F/gas 4 and lightly grease a small loaf tin.

Thinly slice the apples, grate the lemon zest over them followed by a squeeze of juice, and set to one side.

In a mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar together until combined. Break the eggs into the bowl, tip in the lemony apples, and scatter in the sultanas. Mix quickly to make a soft, chunky mixture.

Add the flour, baking powder and a shake of cinnamon, and stir well with a wooden spoon until smooth.

Pour the cake batter into the greased tin and smooth the top using the spoon. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes in the centre of the preheated oven until golden and springy – a sharp knife inserted into the middle should come out clean.

When cooked, allow to cool for 10 minutes before turning out of the tin. Cut into slices and eat.

TIPS: Will keep in an airtight container or wrapped tightly in cling film for 3 to 4 days. It’s delicious the next day when the cake settles and goes slightly gooey. This mixture can also be used to make muffins – I never bother with muffin cases, just simply grease the individual cups in the tin and spoon 2 tablespoons of the mixture in. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until risen, golden and springy.

From ‘A Girl Called Jack’ by Jack Monroe.

