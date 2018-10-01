Although these are extraordinarily easy to make, when I taste the sweet crunch of fried greens with melted butter or see a mixing bowl and spoon in the washing-up pile I feel like I’ve achieved something, even if it’s as simple as this. I like to eat my griddle scones warm straight from the pan with butter, cheese or a squeeze of lemon juice. You can use any greens in place of cabbage, if you have them in, don’t rush out and buy it specially. Also great with grated cheese mixed into the dough, if you really fancy a treat!

Makes 4 large scones from 14p each.

100g finely shredded cabbage or other leafy greens, 8p

200g self-raising flour, plus extra to knead the dough, 6p

1 level teaspoon bicarbonate of soda, 2p

optional: a pinch of salt

50ml milk, 2p

2 eggs, 30p

2 tbsp oil, to fry the scones, 3p

Toss the shredded cabbage or greens into a mixing bowl. Pour over the flour, add the bicarbonate of soda and salt, if using, and make a well (a kind of a dent) in the centre of the dry ingredients.

Pour the milk, or yoghurt and water, into the well and break the eggs on top.

Mix together with a wooden spoon until it forms a pliable – but not too sticky – dough.

Briefly knead the dough on a heavily floured work surface, then flatten to around 2.5cm thick.

Using a large cookie cutter (approximately 8cm), cut individual scones from the dough.

Heat a little oil in a frying pan and drop each round of dough in. You may need to cook them in batches.

Fry on a medium heat for 2 minutes on each side, or until risen and golden. Repeat until all of the dough is used up. Serve warm!

From ‘A Girl Called Jack’ by Jack Monroe. Photography by Susan Bell. Like this recipe? Leave a comment below!

All text copyright Jack Monroe.

