Ping porridge is so called because it can be made in a microwave, on the move, and is perfect in its portability. Grab a Tupperware-style container with a lid, a permanent marker and some oats, and you’re good to go. The adornments and accoutrements from there on are on are up to you. I find a taller container better for this, for accuracy, but if you don’t mind using a squat takeaway carton or similar, use whatever you prefer.

I like to add apple and ground cinnamon to mine in the colder months, or grated dark chocolate and a few frozen berries, or tinned pears. Have fun with it – use it as a base and play with it as much or as little as you like.

Serves 1, from 3p. This post is not sponsored; I provide links to the ingredients that I use so you can see how I calculate my recipe costs, and I may earn a small commission if you click the links or purchase any ingredients. All prices correct at the time of printing and are subject to change.

40g porridge oats, 3p (70p/1kg)

milk, for topping up (optional – I don’t bother)

sugar, to taste (optional – see above!

Tip the oats into your container. Give them a gentle shake to level them out, then draw a firm line on the outside of the container at the top of the oats.

Add 200ml cold water, then draw a second line to indicate where the new level comes to. These two lines will be your secret breakfast weapon, making it easier to pull this porridge together in a hurry, with no weighing or measuring needed. Pop the lid on loosely, and microwave at full blast for 90 seconds. Remove carefully, give it a stir, leave it to stand for a minute, then return it to the microwave for another minute.

Top up with milk if you like that kind of thing, a little sugar if you want it sweeter, and away you go: instant porridge, every day if you want it, and a sight cheaper than the little packets you can buy individually portioned!!

Recipe by Jack Monroe, published in Cooking On A Bootstrap.

This site is free to those who need it, and always will be, but it does of course incur costs to run and keep it running. If you use it and benefit, enjoy it, and would like to keep it going, please consider popping something in the tip jar, and thankyou.