A lovely man called Rhys, who follows me on Twitter, told me last week that he made this recipe for a woman he was courting in a bid to try to impress her, and reader, she married him! I was tempted to ask if they had it for their wedding cake… I’ve made it with a tin of fruit cocktail in place of the peaches before – a riot of colour and an inevitable scramble for the piece with the cherry in – but i’m yet to make it for Mrs J!

Serves 8 at 27p each. This post is not sponsored; I provide links to the ingredients that I use so you can see how I calculate my recipe costs, and I may earn a small commission if you click the links or purchase any ingredients. All prices correct at the time of printing and are subject to change.

240g baking block or butter, plus a little extra to grease the cake tin, 55p

200g sugar, 14p (69p/kg)

3 eggs, 45p (89p/6 free range)

200g tinned peaches (drained weight), 70p

100g white chocolate, 30p

200g self-raising flour, 6p

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4 and lightly grease a 20 x 20cm square cake tin or small roasting tin.

Cream the butter and sugar together in a mixing bowl with a fork or wooden spoon until well combined. Break in the eggs and mix together, beating until smooth.

Drain the peaches and chop into chunks – fine chunks will ensure a subtle distribution of fruit throughout the traybake, but larger chunks give a delightful sweet, juicy bite. Add to the mixing bowl and stir through.

Using a sharp knife, chop the chocolate into small chunks – or you can put it in a freezer bag and bash it into chunks with a rolling pin – and fold into the mixture. Add the flour, and bicarbonate of soda or baking powder, if using, and mix well to combine into a soft, sweet-smelling batter.

Pour the batter into the tin and bake in the centre of the preheated oven for around 45 minutes – depending on the size of your tin. A shallow tin will cook faster, whereas a deeper tin will take its time. To check, insert a sharp knife into the centre of the cake. If the knife comes out clean, the traybake is ready.

Allow to cool in the tin for 10 minutes before turning out and chopping into squares.

From ‘A Girl Called Jack’ by Jack Monroe. Photography by Susan Bell.

This site is free to those who need it, and always will be, but it does of course incur costs to run and keep it running. If you use it and benefit, enjoy it, and would like to keep it going, please consider popping something in the tip jar, and thankyou.