There are many different recipes entitled Love Soup – I’ve seen some rich chicken soup recipes, some with heady garlic and some deep red tomato soup ones. By chance, the ingredients for this were what I had kicking around in the fridge one Valentine’s Day, so this warming carrot, ginger and onion soup is mine. Nothing says ‘I love you’ quite like sweet roasted vegetables, blended into a home-made silky soft soup. Especially if you’re making it for yourself.

Serves 2 from 23p each. This post is not sponsored; I provide links to the ingredients that I use so you can see how I calculate my recipe costs, and I may earn a small commission if you click the links or purchase any ingredients. All prices correct at the time of printing and are subject to change.

3 tablespoons oil, 5p (£1.10/1l)

zest and juice of ½ a lemon or 1 tablespoon bottled lemon juice, 3p (£1/500ml)

1 clove of garlic, 2p (69p/4 bulbs)

1 small piece of fresh ginger, 3p (34p/100g)

a fistful of fresh coriander or a fistful of fresh parsley, 7p (70p/30g)

1 onion, 5p (54p/1kg)

2 large carrots, 9p (43p/1kg)

1 large potato, 10p (£1.09/2.5kg)

1 vegetable stock cube, 3p

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.

First make the marinade for the vegetables. Measure the oil into a tea cup, jug or other small receptacle. Finely grate the lemon zest into the oil. Peel and crush the garlic, and peel and grate the ginger, then add them too. Finely chop the herbs into the mixture. Squeeze the lemon juice in – as much of it as you can squish out – then stir together and set aside.

Peel the onion, chop into quarters and place in a roasting dish. Wash then chop the carrots into thick rounds and add to the roasting dish. Peel and dice the potato and put it in too. Pour the marinade over the top and shake to coat the vegetables. Pop the roasting dish into the preheated oven for an hour or so, shaking occasionally to loosen the vegetables and re-coat them in the marinade.

When the carrots and potatoes are tender, remove the vegetables from the oven and tip into a food processor. Dissolve the stock cube in 500ml of boiling water and pour this stock into the food processor (to cover the vegetables). Blend until smooth, and serve with a little extra parsley to garnish, if you like.

Recipe from ‘A Girl Called Jack’ by Jack Monroe. Photography by Susan Bell.

