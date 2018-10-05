This beet hummus is a cheery addition to packed lunches, salads, snacks, and more. I like to make it for parties and get-togethers, mostly for the pop of colour it adds to the table, but also because it’s pretty delicious. I use chickpeas, but any white beans would do – although that wouldn’t strictly be a hummus, but I’m not pedantic about that kind of thing.

Serves 4 from 21p each. This post is not sponsored; I provide links to the ingredients that I use so you can see how I calculate my recipe costs, and I may earn a small commission if you click the links or purchase any ingredients. All prices correct at the time of printing and are subject to change.

150g cooked beetroot, 31p

400g tinned chickpeas, drained and rinsed, 40p

2 fat garlic cloves, roughly chopped, 4p (69p/4 bulbs)

1 tbsp seeds, optional

1 tbsp lemon juice, 3p (£1/500ml)

a pinch of salt, <1p

3 tbsp oil, 5p (£1.10/1l)

This is super simple to make. Gently open the beets, taking care not to handle them too much. As I do this for a living, I confess to keeping a box of surgical gloves in my kitchen for handling beets with, but I think that may be seen as mildly eccentric. Halve it, halve it again, and then again until each is in eight pieces, and pop in the blender. Immediately wash your hands, or forever be slightly pink around the edges!

Drain and rinse the chickpeas and add with the garlic, lemon, salt and oil. Pulse, pause, and pulse again, adding a splash of water if necessary – some beets are wetter than others, and it’s easier to loosen a hummus than thicken one up again!

Spoon into ramekins or small dishes, top with seeds if using, cover, and chill in the fridge until needed.

From ‘Cooking On A Bootstrap’ by Jack Monroe. Photography by Mike English.

