These are an excellent snack for afternoon movies, buffet lunches (that sound a lot grander than they are, which is usually knocked-together toot from the fridge), and to top curries and stews with; I first made them as part of a taste test for a well-known high street restaurant chain. They didn’t make them onto their menu, which is good news really, as it means I can share them with you all here. I make these regularly at home, varying the spices, and the trick is to cook them until they are really properly crisp.

From 61p per batch. This post is not sponsored; I provide links to the ingredients that I use so you can see how I calculate my recipe costs, and I may earn a small commission if you click the links or purchase any ingredients. All prices correct at the time of printing and are subject to change.

400g tin of chickpeas, 40p

100ml oil, 11p (£1.10/l)

1/2 tbsp salt, <1p

1 tbsp smoked paprika, 4p

1 tbsp sugar, <1p

1 tbsp dried mixed herbs or thyme, 4p

Rinse and drain the chickpeas and tip onto a plate or into a bowl lined with kitchen roll or a clean non-fluffy tea towel to gently dry.

Heat a few centimetres of oil in a small deep pan (keep it small to use less oil), until gently bubbling – tip in the chickpeas and turn down the heat.

Combine the spice mix ingredients and put them in a bowl. When the peas start to float, lift them out with a slotted spoon, drop them into the spices and shake to coat. Best eaten hot, but still nice cold.

From ‘Cooking On A Bootstrap’ by Jack Monroe. Photography by Mike English.

