This bolognese is a bit cheaty, given that most of its component parts come from tins, but then sometimes that’s exactly what we need. Rich and winey (not to be confused with ‘rich and whiny’), you can throw this together and pretty much ignore it entirely until it’s time for dinner. The longer it cooks for, the deeper and meatier the flavour – ironic for a vegan dinner, I suppose. The stuffing crumbs are my favourite cheat ingredient for when a pinch of herbs, a smattering of onion and a little thickening is required; I keep a jar of the cheapest ones beside the cooker top and they come in handy for a whole variety of dishes. Dried lentils are cheaper to buy (currently £1.15 for 500g of dried lentils which would make 1kg of soaked and cooked ones, compared to 55p for a drained weight of 240g of lentils) and you can swap tinned mushrooms for fresh ones if the thought of tinned mushrooms repulses you, but honestly, get over yourself, it’s all going in the pan anyway and you really won’t notice the difference.
Served 4 at 48p each. This post is not sponsored; I provide links to the ingredients that I use so you can see how I calculate my recipe costs, and I may earn a small commission if you click the links or purchase any ingredients. All prices correct at the time of printing and are subject to change.
400g tin of green lentils, 55p
6 fat cloves of garlic or a squeeze of garlic paste, 8p (69p/4 bulbs)
75ml red wine (optional, you can use a dash of vinegar instead), 25p (£2.50/750ml)
1-2 tbsp stuffing crumbs, 3p (25p/85g)
a splash of vinegar, 1p (39p/168ml)
a generous pinch of salt and pepper
First drain (or slice) your mushrooms and toss them into the pan. Drain and rinse the lentils thoroughly and add those too. Peel the garlic cloves, if using, roughly chop them and toss them in, or a squeeze of paste, or spoonful of the lazy stuff. Pour over the tomatoes and wine, crumble in the stock cube, add the stuffing – yes, really – and turn on to a high heat for a few minutes. Stir gently when it starts to bubble, to stop the ingredients from sticking and burning at the bottom of the pan, then turn down the heat to a low simmer.
Cook for half an hour, checking intermittently and giving it all a stir.
Taste it after half an hour; if it is to your liking, it is ready to serve, with a splash of vinegar and a generous pinch of salt and pepper.
Personally, I cook it for a further 15-20 minutes to really allow the flavours to develop – and sometimes longer still, as I usually get to the end of the cooking process and realise that – blast! – I have forgotten to cook my pasta.
You can enjoy this as a bolognese, or leave it slightly thinner and have it as a rich, delicious soup. If you want something lower in carbs (I like carbs, but am aware that not everyone approaches them with the same unfettered enthusiasm), you can replace half your spaghetti with courgette ribbons or long strands of carrots peeled with a julienne peeler.
Hi! This looks great, but, thanks to you, I buy reduced mushrooms and dry them. How much dried mushrooms would you use? (Handfuls are an ok measurement for me. 🙂
Looks lovely. What a clever idea to use the stuffing crumbs for thickening and seasoning!
Looks great! I almost always have onions, celery and carrot in so would probably dice, slice or chop some of each and use as a base, but good to know it works without any of those. Would be lovely with peppers too. Good way of using up any that are going a bit soft and wrinkly. If I didn’t have any wine I would add tomato puree in preference to vinegar.
I saw this today and rushed home (via Tesco) to make it as it looked and sounded so delicious. I can confirm it IS blooming scrumptious. I lobbed in an onion and red pepper and I had it as a jacket potato topping. Also, I’m a proper meathead and I honestly never thought I’d love a spag bol without mince. I bet it’ll be even better tomorrow after a night in the fridge. Thanks ?
Hi Jack sorry in advance if this is a stupid question but the stuffing crumb you use is it the same as a pack of sage and onion stuffing mix ?…
Yes! That’s exactly what I use 🙂
Ohhh nice really good…
Using stuffing crumbs in that way is genius! Can’t wait to try this recipe.
Looks yummy, Jack
I just made this, think I messed it up a bit (somehow) but still delicious. Have always wanted a recipe to make lentils more palatable and this is it! Thank you.
I guess this could be another one to di in the slow cooker, like the 12 hour rich lentil ragu?
Oh wow! I made this today, and it’s amazing. I had dried lentils, so I tossed everything in the slowcooker and let it simmer for the day. It smelled so good, and tasted even better! I didn’t have red wine, but I had a little bit of balsamic vinegar, so I browned the mushrooms in that before adding them to the pot, and I think it tasted just as good as with wine.
Hi Jack – non-Brit here. What on earth is stuffing crumb/sage and onion stuffing mix or what could be substituted instead?
Great blog – thanks
I made this, this weekend and had it on a jacket potato. I added a green pepper (it was going wrinkly in the veg bowl) and some chili flakes to mine. It was lovely. Mine needed the chili flakes, it would have been too bland for me otherwise. It would also be lovely with some curry powder.
I made this yesterday and it was absolutely amazing, so tasty. I would never have believed that those ingredients would make something that tastes just like bolognaise!
My husband, a confirmed carnivore, said we must have this again, it was so nice.
This is the second of your recipes I have made…..the peach and chickpea curry, yum, and both have been superb.