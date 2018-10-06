This recipe was, in part, inspired by a tarkari dish on the menu of my local Nepalese takeaway, Yak and Yeti. I had moved back to Southend from the dizzy heights of the busy big City, finished lugging several car-boots of boxes up two flights of stairs, and before I knew it, it was late and I was hungry. Rather than locate the box with the kitchen equipment in, I picked up a pile of the take-away menus that litter the hallways of a vacant home, and rifled through. Yak and Yeti caught my eye, if only for the name, and a curiosity about Nepalese cuisine. I made it myself some months later, substituting their chicken with my own tin of black beans, and it was a triumph. The original recipe uses mango, but mine uses tinned peaches, as they are cheaper. For the real deal, sling a sliced mango in, too, but I’ve had both and they are equally splendid.

SERVES 3 from 38p each . This post is not sponsored; I provide links to the ingredients that I use so you can see how I calculate my recipe costs, and I may earn a small commission if you click the links or purchase any ingredients. All prices correct at the time of printing and are subject to change.

1 large onion, finely sliced, 5p (54p/1kg)

4 fat garlic cloves, crushed, 6p (69p/4)

a pinch of salt, <1p (27p/750g)

2 tbsp oil, 3p (£1.10/1l)

1 tsp cumin seeds, 2p (£1.15/100g)

1 tsp ground coriander, 2p (£1.15/100g)

½ tsp turmeric, 2p (£1.15/100g)

2 pinches of chilli flakes, 2p

1 x 250g tin of peaches in fruit juice or syrup, 35p

2 tbsp tomato purée or ketchup, 2p

1 x 400g tin of black beans, 55p

a drop of lemon juice

fresh coriander or parsley, to serve (optional)

Toss the onion and garlic into a pan with a pinch of salt and the oil over low heat to gently soften the onions. Don’t be tempted to turn the heat up too high for speed, as you will burn the garlic, it is a delicate soul.

After a few minutes, add the cumin seeds, coriander powder, turmeric and chilli flakes and stir well to coat the onions.

Drain the peaches and reserve the juice or syrup to add in later to taste; for some, the peaches alone will be quite sweet enough, but I admit to enjoying the saccharine sweetness of the juice thrown in, too, to temper the heat of the spices. Add a splash of water, and the tomato purée, and bring to the boil.

Boil vigorously for a minute, then reduce to a simmer for 20 minutes, or until the peaches have softened. If the liquid starts to dry out, add in the reserved peach juice or a splash of water, and stir well. Break up the peaches with a fork or masher, and stir.

When the sauce is ready (thick, roughly textured), drain and rinse the black beans. Fold through with the lemon juice and cook for a further 5 minutes to warm through. Serve with fresh coriander or parsley as a garnish, or not, if you don’t keep that kind of thing hanging around.

Recipe from ‘Cooking On A Bootstrap’ by Jack Monroe. Like this? Made it? Comment below!

This site is free to those who need it, and always will be, but it does of course incur costs to run and keep it running. If you use it and benefit, enjoy it, and would like to keep it going, please consider popping something in the tip jar, and thankyou.