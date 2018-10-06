These are a favourite of my Small Boy, and something of a lazy Sunday morning tradition. We pop to the shop with our coats on over our pyjamas, grab a newspaper for me and a comic for him, and loaf around with all the breakfast we can possibly manage, reading, chatting and making up for a week of hastily bolted porridge and cartons of juice on the run to school. Breakfast rolls into lunch, into walks, into movies, into catching up with friends, but a Sunday isn’t a Sunday without a pancake in our house. Vegan readers, you can replace eggs with 2 over-ripe mashed bananas, and butter with a little oil. This recipe is easily multiplied for larger crowds, in which case pop a couple of baking trays in the oven as it preheats to around 140 ° C/ 275 ° F/ gas 1, and use them to keep the pancakes warm as you cook. It’s no fun being the person with the cold pancakes at the breakfast table.

2 tsp butter or baking block, 5p (55p/250g)

150g self raising flour, 5p (45p/1.5kg)

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda, 2p (£1.20/200g)

1 tbsp sugar, <1p

100ml milk, 6p (55p/1l)

2 eggs, 30p (89p/6 free range)

100g frozen berries, 30p (£1.50/500g)

oil, for greasing, 3p (£1.10/1l)

golden syrup or honey, to serve

First pop the butter in a microwave-proof dish and melt for a few seconds. Set to one side, and work quickly.

Pour the flour, bicarb and sugar into a bowl and mix well to combine. Make a well (a big wide dent) in the middle of the dry ingredients and pour in the milk and melted butter. Crack in the eggs and mix it all together to make your pancake mix.

Now let it rest. This is important , and helps create the lightest, fluffiest pancakes. The best place to rest it is in the fridge, as science dictates that cold batter meeting hot oil is the optimum for an airy, perfect reaction. And I generally don’t question science when cooking, as it knows more than I do. So pop it in the fridge and spend half an hour doing something else entirely.

When the batter is rested, remove it from the fridge, tip in the berries, and give it a quick stir. Grab a frying pan, preferably a non-stick one, and brush it with a little oil. Bring it to a high heat for a minute to warm the pan through, but don’t let the oil start smoking, so watch it. Reduce the heat to medium, and dollop in some pancake mixture. The first one is always the worst – a snack for the hard-working chef is my rule! Cook for 1 minute and then, using a spatula, gently turn it over.

Repeat until all of the pancake batter is used up, and serve in a stack, hot, with something runny and sweet.

Recipe from ‘Cooking On A Bootstrap’ by Jack Monroe. Like this? Made it? Comment below!

