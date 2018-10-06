I’m a massive fan of the humble peanut butter – almost obsessive, in fact. I’ve smuggled it into a sauce for chicken, celebrated it in a frozen yoghurt, and paired it with jam for cutesy thumbprint cookies. Now it’s peanut butter bread. A favourite in my household, it’s great toasted with butter or jam, dunked into soups, or eaten warm and cakey with a dollop of custard …

Serves 6 from 17p each. This post is not sponsored; I provide links to the ingredients that I use so you can see how I calculate my recipe costs, and I may earn a small commission if you click the links or purchase any ingredients. All prices correct at the time of printing and are subject to change.

60g baking block or butter, plus a little extra for greasing, 13p (55p/250g)

300g flour, 9p (45p/1.5kg)

1 tablespoon baking powder, 12p (£1.40/170g)

120g sugar, 8p (69p/1kg)

150g peanut butter, 31p (70p/340g)

250ml milk, 14p (55p/1l)

1 egg, 15p (89p/6 free range eggs)

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.

Lightly grease a loaf tin, and set it to one side.

Tip the flour into a large bowl and add the baking powder and sugar. Stir briefly but thoroughly to combine the dry ingredients.

Pop the butter and peanut butter into a small saucepan over a low heat and stir to soften. (Or put them into a dish and stick them in the microwave for 1 minute on a high heat, then stir well to soften.)

Make a well – a bit of a dent – in the centre of the dry ingredients. Tip in the melted peanut butter mix, and then the milk. Break in the egg, and stir well until combined.

Pour the batter into the loaf tin and bake for 50 minutes, until risen and golden brown, and a knife inserted into the centre comes out clean. Allow to cool before serving.

From ‘A Year In 120 Recipes’ by Jack Monroe. Photography by Susan Bell.