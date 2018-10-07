The trick to making perfect Yorkshire puddings is to get the fat really hot before you spoon in the batter. Then, once they’re in, resist the urge to open the oven door or you risk flaccid puds. Nobody loves a flaccid pud.
Makes 6 in muffin tins or 1 large tin to divide between you! From 8p each.
2 tablespoons oil, 3p (£1.10/1l)
1⁄2 teaspoon dried mixed herbs (optional), 2p
2 eggs, 30p (89p/6 free range)
First preheat your oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6.
Drop a little oil into the bottom of each muffin tin, or the whole lot into a large tin, and stick them straight into the oven to heat.
Tip the flour into a mixing bowl or jug (I mix my batter in a jug to make pouring it into the muffin tins or single tin easier). Add the salt and herbs, if using, and stir briefly to distribute.
Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients – admittedly a bit more difficult in a jug than in a bowl but not insurmountable.
Break in the eggs, pour in half of the milk and beat to form a smooth batter. Gradually beat in the rest of the milk.
Check your muffin tins or the large tin: the fat should be smoking hot. Pour or spoon in the batter until each muffin tin is around a third full, or tip the whole lot into a large tin, then return to the oven. Close the door and do not open it for 15 minutes. Be very strict about this!
Open the oven door after 15 minutes and serve pretty darn quick!
Thank you – I was about to search for a Yorkshire pud recipe for tomorrow 🙂
I would only add that you simply must use plain flour. Contrary to common sense, self raising will give you a flat pud
Nothing beats a great Yorkshire pud! I use this recipe and like baking them in the muffin tins. Hope there is at least one left for breakfast the next morning, with some great jam.
Solve the jug problem by starting with wet ingredients (milk and eggs) then gradually add flour, whisking with a fork.
Interesting to see the budget recipes by Jack Monroe, but disappointing in her advocacy of Sunflower and (presumably) other processed vegetable oils.
These oils contain high levels of Omega -6 Fatty acids, present on most packaged. preprocessed foods, and should be avoided at all cost’s, in favour of
oils containing Omega -3 acids.
Above all Sunflower oil has a lower smoke/burn temperature, than olive oil and (like olive oil) should never be used in high temperature cooking!
Once the fat reaches high temperature it transforms into trans fats, the consequences of which high levels of consumption are now all to evident.
Unrefined coconut oil, the grey, solid type (sold in good quality health food stores) has the highest burn point of oils used in higher temperature cooking, and a delicate flavour, is more suited to frying. But no oil for consumption should be heated to its burn point.
Anyone advocating the use of specific ingredients has a responsibility to ensure that the information presented is safe and reliable!
6 eggs 8 oz flour 1 pint milk. Make them the day before whisk lightly let the protien stretch the gluten and you get killer yorkshires
Another reason why I LOVE your blog…I was looking for a perfect pud recipe for a smaller batch and here it is! Happy Christmas!
Hope you had a great Christmas. Just happily thumbing through your book with a coffee in my hand and saw your cauli salad recipe. I used to live in Brighton and wondered whether the big deli was a great Asian market / deli called Taj, on the corner of st James st? If not, worth checking it out next time you’re in Brighton for loads of spices and unusual veg.
Pretty much Nigella’s recipe except with half the quantities and added herbs. Makes scrummy yorkshires though!
Beef dripping is better!
Hello. I’ve followed you for ages and this is my first comment.
I’m originally from Yorkshire and learned how to make puss from my gran. We always add 1tbs of COLD water to the mix at the end and believe it makes the puss extra crispy.
Love your work Jack.
Duh * the pudds extra crispy
Erm did I say it has to be ‘plain’ flour?
Or Standard flour in Aus & Nz