The trick to making perfect Yorkshire puddings is to get the fat really hot before you spoon in the batter. Then, once they’re in, resist the urge to open the oven door or you risk flaccid puds. Nobody loves a flaccid pud.

Makes 6 in muffin tins or 1 large tin to divide between you! From 8p each.

This post is not sponsored; I provide links to the ingredients that I use so you can see how I calculate my recipe costs, and I may earn a small commission if you click the links or purchase any ingredients. All prices correct at the time of printing and are subject to change.

2 tablespoons oil, 3p (£1.10/1l)

125g flour, 4p (45p/1.5kg)

a pinch of salt (27p/750g)

1⁄2 teaspoon dried mixed herbs (optional), 2p

2 eggs, 30p (89p/6 free range)

150ml milk, 8p (55p/1l)

First preheat your oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6.

Drop a little oil into the bottom of each muffin tin, or the whole lot into a large tin, and stick them straight into the oven to heat.

Tip the flour into a mixing bowl or jug (I mix my batter in a jug to make pouring it into the muffin tins or single tin easier). Add the salt and herbs, if using, and stir briefly to distribute.

Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients – admittedly a bit more difficult in a jug than in a bowl but not insurmountable.

Break in the eggs, pour in half of the milk and beat to form a smooth batter. Gradually beat in the rest of the milk.

Check your muffin tins or the large tin: the fat should be smoking hot. Pour or spoon in the batter until each muffin tin is around a third full, or tip the whole lot into a large tin, then return to the oven. Close the door and do not open it for 15 minutes. Be very strict about this!

Open the oven door after 15 minutes and serve pretty darn quick!

This site is free to those who need it, and always will be, but it does of course incur costs to run and keep it running. If you use it and benefit, enjoy it, and would like to keep it going, please consider popping something in the tip jar, and thankyou.

‘Cooking On A Bootstrap’ is available here.

All text copyright Jack Monroe.