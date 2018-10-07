Brussels sprouts: you either love them or you hate them, but if your only experience of them is as a bland yet sulfurous accompaniment to your Christmas dinner, you should definitely give these a go. Sliced and pan-fried with cabbage and butter: this is how I smuggled them into my Small Boy when he was younger, and now he requests it as a side dish to a Sunday roast.

Serves 4 as a side dish from 15p each. This post is not sponsored; I provide links to the ingredients that I use so you can see how I calculate my recipe costs, and I may earn a small commission if you click the links or purchase any ingredients. All prices correct at the time of printing and are subject to change.

200g Brussels sprouts, 38p (95p/500g)

30g butter or a splash of oil, 2p (£1.10/1l)

1 onion, 5p (54p/1kg)

4 fat cloves of garlic, 8p (69p/4 bulbs)

½ savoy cabbage or a handful of greens, 6p (62p/500g)

salt and pepper, <1p

a grating of nutmeg (optional)

50ml cream (optional)

Slice or quarter the sprouts, discarding any tough outer leaves. Heat the butter or oil in a frying pan, toss in the sprouts and cook over a low heat. Peel and finely slice the onion and garlic, then add to the pan and stir well. Cook for 10 minutes to soften the vegetables, stirring occasionally.

Slice the cabbage, discarding any tough outer leaves and stalk, and add to the pan. Season well, and stir in. Turn up the heat and cook for a further few minutes until the edges of the sprouts are slightly golden.

If you’ve opted for nutmeg and cream, add them now, and continue to cook for 2 more minutes. Serve hot.

From ‘A Year In 120 Recipes’ by Jack Monroe. Photography by Susan Bell.

