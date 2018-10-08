I made this imitation of a breakfast pot I saw in a high-street coffee shop, then worked out that it had cost me a sixth of the price it was selling for on the high street! I included a seeds-and-fruit adornment in homage to the original, and it works well with any mixture of dried fruit and nuts you have at your disposal, but if you don’t have any, that’s fine too, it’s just for show really.

You can defrost the mixed berries by giving them a quick spritz under the cold tap.

Serves 2 from 24p each – they look small but they’re incredibly filling! This post is not sponsored; I provide links to the ingredients that I use so you can see how I calculate my recipe costs, and I may earn a small commission if you click the links or purchase any ingredients. All prices correct at the time of printing and are subject to change.

60g porridge oats, 5p (75p/1kg)

200g natural yoghurt, 16p (80p/1kg)

200ml milk, 11p (55p/1l)

50g frozen mixed berries, 15p (£1.50/500g)

1 level teaspoon pumpkin seeds (optional)

1 level tablespoon dried sultanas

Combine the oats, yoghurt, milk and defrosted berries in a bowl. Add a splash of water if it’s a little thick. Spoon into two ramekin dishes or portable pots (I find those pots that value soft cheese comes in, with the snap-on lid, are a great size for these, but you need to seal them tightly if you’re planning on taking it anywhere!). Top with the pumpkin seeds and dried fruit. Chill in the fridge for at least 2 hours for the oats to soften, and eat within 2 days.

TIP: For a better berry bircher, make them the night before and chill in the fridge with a splash of milk to loosen it – the oats will soften and swell, making them easier for kids to eat too.

From ‘A Year In 120 Recipes‘ by Jack Monroe. Photography by Susan Bell.

