Here I have brought together two of my favourite cookies into a classic combination of peanut butter and jam. My small boy loves making the thumbprints in these and spooning in the jam, and it’s a happy rainy-day activity to do together – although having such tiny little thumbs, he does his with a teaspoon!

Makes 12 cookies from 4p each. This post is not sponsored; I provide links to the ingredients that I use so you can see how I calculate my recipe costs, and I may earn a small commission if you click the links or purchase any ingredients. All prices correct at the time of printing and are subject to change.

50g butter or baking block, plus extra to grease the baking sheet, 11p (55p/250g)

2 tablespoons sugar, 2p

1 egg, 15p (89p/6 free range)

2 tablespoons crunchy peanut butter, 8p (70p/340g)

8 tablespoons self-raising flour, plus extra to dust your hands, 2p (45p/1.5kg)

4 tablespoons jam, 5p (30p/454g)

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4, and lightly grease a baking sheet in preparation.

Cream the butter and sugar together in a mixing bowl with a wooden spoon until softened and well combined.

Add the egg yolk and the peanut butter, and mix until the peanut butter is evenly distributed through the mixture.

Spoon in the flour and stir to make a soft dough.

With lightly floured hands, break off a walnut-sized piece of dough. Place on the prepared baking sheet and flatten slightly with a fork.

Repeat with the rest of the dough.

Using your thumb, or a teaspoon, make a deep well in the centre of each flattened ball of dough – the cookies will flatten and spread out slightly as they cook, so don’t be afraid to dig in!

Melt the jam slightly in a microwave for 30 seconds on a low setting, then spoon a little into the centre of each cookie.

Bake in the centre of the preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes, or until golden.

Try different flavour combinations, such as grated white chocolate in place of the peanut butter and lemon curd instead of jam. Or try dark chocolate with blackberry jam for a dark, delicious ‘Black Forest gateau’ version.

From ‘A Girl Called Jack’ by Jack Monroe. Photography by Susan Bell.

