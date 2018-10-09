This recipe makes a LOT of burgers. I use the chickpeas to pad them out and make them cheaper, and fling any leftovers on to a baking tray to open-freeze, bagging them up 24 hours later. They’re a handy standby for barbecue season, or for those evenings when you don’t fancy cooking from scratch. I used to make them for myself when I was working out a lot (a long time ago now!) as they’re packed with protein too.

Makes 8–10 burgers from 21p each.

400g chickpeas or any white beans, 40p

300g turkey mince, £1.62(£2.70/500g)

1 rounded teaspoon cumin or paprika, 3p (£1.15/100g)

2 rounded tablespoons flour, 2p (45p/1.5kg)

salt and pepper

a splash of oil, for frying, 3p (£1.10/1l)

To make the burgers, drain the chickpeas or beans and mash them well to form a purée. You may need to add a tablespoon of water, but bear in mind that any extra liquid added might mean extra flour is needed at the end to hold them together.

Break up the mince with your hands and mix it into the bean mash well. Stir in the cumin, or whichever spice or herb you’ve chosen, and the flour, and season well with salt and pepper.

Cover the mixture with cling film or a plate, and pop in the fridge for 30 minutes to firm up. (If you don’t have time for this, crack an egg into the burger mixture to bind it together, with an extra tablespoon of flour, and stir well.)

Shape the burger mix into 8–10 decent-sized patties – don’t worry if you have a small family: they will keep in the fridge for 2 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months. Heat the splash of oil in a frying pan, and cook the burgers over a medium heat for 8 minutes on each side, turning once.

If you have any beetroot kicking about, grate it into the chickpea and mince mixture to make your burgers go even further – and go pink!

From ‘A Year In 120 Recipes‘ by Jack Monroe. Photography by Susan Bell.

