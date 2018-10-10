I love a fritter, especially as a cheeky, sneaky way to make veggies fun for the kids. What better than something that small hands can pick up and dip into a sauce, then cram into little mouths? Frying veg with cheese isn’t an every-night-of-the-week option, but it’s certainly an enjoyable way to do your vegetables. I make a simple zingy lemon and yoghurt dip for the small ones, and stir cumin into mine as an afterthought.

Serves 4, from 23p each. This post is not sponsored; I provide links to the ingredients that I use so you can see how I calculate my recipe costs, and I may earn a small commission if you click the links or purchase any ingredients. All prices correct at the time of printing and are subject to change.

4 large carrots, 17p (43p/1kg)

1 onion, 5p (54p/1kg)

1 egg, 15p (89p/6 medium free range)

2 rounded tablespoons flour, 1p (45p/1.5kg)

50g hard, strong cheese, 47p (£1.88/200g)

salt and pepper

oil for frying, 6p (£1.10/1l)

First grate the carrots. Then, peel and finely chop the onion, then put it with the carrots into a . Crack in the egg and mix well, then add the flour and stir to combine. Grate in the cheese, season, and mix again.

Heat a little oil in a frying pan, and add a tablespoon of the fritter mixture. Flatten with the back of a spoon – the thinner they are, the faster they will cook and the crisper they will be. Fry on each side until golden and crisp. Remove from the pan and keep warm.

Repeat until all the fritter mixture has been used. To keep each batch warm as you cook the rest, put them on a in the oven, heated to 140°C/275°F/gas 1.

I accompanied these with a yoghurt and cumin sauce. To make the sauce, pick over the coriander and discard any thick stalks, then roughly chop it and stir into the yoghurt with a pinch or two of cumin seeds. Add a little lemon juice and stir well to combine. Serve immediately or chill until needed. The sauce can be made a day ahead and chilled in the fridge. Also delicious with ketchup, brown sauce or any kind of chutney!

From ‘A Year In 120 Recipes‘ by Jack Monroe. Photography by Susan Bell.

This site is free to those who need it, and always will be, but it does of course incur costs to run and keep it running. If you use it and benefit, enjoy it, and would like to keep it going, please consider popping something in the tip jar, and thankyou.

All text copyright Jack Monroe.