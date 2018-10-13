A comforting classic that can be made easily with vegetarian sausages, if you like. My Small Boy loves this for his dinner, and so did I when I was his age! And now he makes it himself 🙂

Serves 4-6 from 18p each. (This post is not sponsored; I may earn a small commission if you click the links and purchase any products.)

25g butter or 2 tbsp cooking oil, 3p (£1.10/1l)

400g sausages, 70p (£1.19/681g)

100g plain flour, 3p (45p/1.5kg)

pinch of salt, <1p

1 egg, 15p (89p/6 free range)

300ml milk, 17p (55p/1l)

First grab a roasting dish, around 10 inches by 12 inches, or a deep round cake tin will do the same job.

Pop the butter or oil, and sausages, into the tin. Cook at 200C for around 10 minutes, giving the tin a jostle halfway through to make sure they cook evenly.

While the sausages are cooking, get a mixing bowl. Add the flour, salt and the egg, and half the milk. Beat them together to form a smooth batter.

Pour in the rest of the milk and continue to beat until very smooth.

Remove the roasting tin from the oven and pour the batter in. Move the sausages so they are roughly evenly distributed. Bake for 40 minutes until the batter is risen and golden. DO NOT OPEN THE OVEN DOOR until the 40 minutes are over else your batter will deflate!

This recipe works with vegetarian sausages but I am yet to consistently make a good vegan Yorkshire pudding! I have made a few by fluke but none that I am confident enough to share – as soon as I crack it, I’ll let you know! Or if you have any good vegan Yorkshire pudding recipes, please feel free to share them in the comments below.

