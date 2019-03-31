I named this one St Clements chicken after the old nursery rhyme, ‘Oranges and lemons, sang the bells of St Clements…’ Although I use mandarins in mine, a mere technicality…

Serves 4

1 x whole chicken

Zest of 1 lemon

1 x 200g tin of mandarins

75g butter (softened)

2 sprigs fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon mixed dried herbs

a fistful of flat-leaf parsley

First, preheat your oven to 190C. Then weigh your whole chicken to calculate the cooking time. You need to cook it for 20 minutes per 450g, plus an extra 20 minutes at the end. For example, a 1.4kg bird will need just over an hour and 20 minutes in the oven.

Grate the lemon zest into the bowl and combine it with the drained mandarins, using a fork to break up the segments. Stir in most of the butter and add the chopped thyme or mixed dried herbs and the chopped parsley.

Lift the skin from the neck of the bird and slide your fingers under the skin on the breast. Massage the butter evenly under the skin to coat the meat, then push the skin back down.

Place the chicken in a large roasting tin and brush any extra mandarin juice over the bird. Season and loosely cover with foil.

Cook according to the weight of your bird.

To check when this is ready, skewer the thickest part of the bird and the juices should run clear. Leave to rest before serving.

