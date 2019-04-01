Scratchy throat, simultaneous blocked and runny nose, muggy head, general air of malaise? Yeah, that happens a lot round here, courtesy of having a rubbish immune system, awful working hours and an 8 year old. In a bid to banish the heavy-cold feeling, I knock up a large jug of this stuff – and, by golly, it works a treat every time. If you have an office job, take it to work in a Thermos flask or similar, and sip it at your desk to banish the blues. Or take the day off, curl up with a book and snooze, sip, snooze, sip …

Makes a 1 litre jug from 15p. This post is not sponsored; I provide links to the ingredients that I use so you can see how I calculate my recipe costs, and I may earn a small commission if you click the links or purchase any ingredients. All prices correct at the time of printing and are subject to change.

1 litre water

1 lemon or 2 tbsp lemon juice, 6p (£1/500ml)

a small piece of fresh ginger, 4p (35p/100g)

scant ½ teaspoon turmeric, <1p (£1.15/100g)

2 tablespoons (14g) runny honey or equivalent if you’re vegan, 4p (99p/340g)

Boil 1 litre of water. Quarter and dice the lemon and toss into the bottom of the jug, or shake in the juice. Finely chop or grate 1cm of the ginger and add, with the turmeric and honey. Pour over half of the water and stir well, then top up with the rest. Strain into a mug and drink. I keep topping mine up with boiling water, adding extra turmeric and honey, all day. I felt much better for it! If you’re feeling really brave, or really rotten, add a pinch of cayenne pepper or finely sliced red chilli to it, but don’t say I didn’t warn you! And, get well soon!

From ‘A Year In 120 Recipes’ by Jack Monroe. Photography by Susan Bell.

All text copyright Jack Monroe.