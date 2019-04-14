I am near fanatical about peanut butter and jam – or peanut butter and jelly, for my readers across the pond. I have previously made these extremely popular PBJ cookies (vegan version here), PBJ microwave brownies for BBC Good Food, a PBJ semifreddo ice cream for a Small Boy and a PBJ pie with peanut butter hand-kneaded into the pastry, stuffed with thick, unctuous strawberry jam. My latest homage to my favourite marriage of flavours is this – the PBJ crumble I served at a lunch for 10 yesterday – met with a chorus of rapture as I placed it on the table (readers who are old enough – or young enough – to have seen the original Toy Story film, it was like offering it to a crowd of small green aliens…)

It went down a treat with all ten of us, even the unenthusiastic crumble hater and the one who insisted she didn’t like peanut butter – and four of us had generous seconds (and six were mildly disappointed). It can be made gluten free, either by swapping the flour for your preferred gluten-free brand, or by blitzing oats in a blender or food processor to a powdery consistency, and using those instead. The gluten free options would make for a drier crumble topping, but the base is sufficiently sloppy enough to compensate.

Serves 10 easily at 21p each.

500g mixed berries, £1.50

100g strawberry jam, 6p (28p/454g)

200g flour, 6p (45p/1.5kg)

100g butter or equivalent, 22p (55p/250g)

100g peanut butter, 19p (70p/370g)

50g sugar – you can increase or decrease this according to taste, 7p (69p/500g)

First, grab a nice deep oven safe dish to cook it in, and turn your oven on to 180C if you are planning to cook this straight away. If not, you can keep it chilled and cook it later on.

Tip the berries into the bottom of the dish and gently shake them to evenly coat the dish. Dot in the jam – approximately 8 tbsp – at roughly even locations around the berries. It will melt up nicely when it starts to cook!

Now make the crumble topping. Put the butter and peanut butter into a mixing bowl and cream together with a fork until well combined. Add the sugar and cream again. Add the flour and rub the mixture between your fingertips until it looks like large breadcrumbs. Pour this evenly on top of the berries and jam.

Pop it into the oven for 30 minutes until the berries are cooked and the crumble topping is golden.

