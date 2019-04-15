I love Marmite on toast as a simple, quick and healthy breakfast, but my mischievous mind is always stretching possibilities and pondering, and for a while I had been wondering whether I could make Marmite *in* toast instead. This recipe is not for the faint hearted – I use a LOT of the sticky black stuff, so you may wish to temper it slightly – but it has quickly won a place in the heart of my kitchen; for breakfast, spread with butter or peanut butter, or dunked into tomato soup, or with a little cheese melted on top…
Makes 1 decent sized loaf to serve 8 from 8p each. This post is not sponsored; I provide links to the ingredients that I use so you can see how I calculate my recipe costs, and I may earn a small commission if you click the links or purchase any ingredients. All prices correct at the time of printing and are subject to change.
400ml warm water
500g plain flour, 15p (45p/1.5kg)
a pinch of salt, <1p
First dissolve your Marmite in the warm water – this takes a fair bit of stirring, and makes a liquid that looks dark and unctuous, like a good beef stock, but far superior in my humble opinion. Set it to one side for a moment.
Pop the flour, yeast and salt into a large mixing bowl, and stir well to combine. Make a well in the centre of the flour mixture, and pour in the warm Marmite liquid. Mix well, using either a blunt knife or the slightly-oiled handle of a wooden spoon to bring it together.
Lightly flour your work surface and lightly oil your hands to prevent the dough from sticking to them. Tip the dough onto the worktop and knead it for around 10 minutes; pushing it away from you with your knuckles, folding it back on itself, turning it slightly and repeating. Go slowly until you find a motion that works for you, and then when you gain a little confidence, you can knead faster. You should feel it start to become springy to touch under your fingers after a few minutes; literally coming to life in your hands.
Pop the dough back into the mixing bowl and cover it loosely. Leave for three hours to rise, until more than doubled in size.
Lightly grease a loaf tin, cake tin or baking tray, depending on what you have to hand. When the dough is risen, turn on your oven to 180C. Pop the dough into it, carefully, and place it in the oven on the middle shelf for 50 minutes to bake.
And enjoy! It has been a taste sensation in my household, with even the most avid refuser of Marmite conceding that ‘it’s actually very nice’!
Whoa! That sounds good – will definitely try this. I recently saw a recipe that was a packet of crumpets, buttered and covered in Marmite, then stacked on their sides in a loaf tin, bechamel sauce poured over it and over-baked. I haven’t tried it yet, but am sure something similar can be done with plain bread.
This sounds very more-ish! A local bakers used to sell a loaf called Marmesan – a marmite loaf with parmesan shavings sprinkled on top. I guess parmesan is not exactly bootstrap territory, but Lidls sell packets of grated (and of shaved) Grana Padano cheese which is very similar and a lot cheaper. Worth a try?
Surely you mean 10 gr of Marmite otherwise it would cost nearly £1for for the Marmite alone?
Ah! This has reminded me of an experimental rolled-loaf I made once. I was using the knock-back and double-proof method, and, after knocking back the original dough, spread it with butter and Marmite, sprinkled on some grated cheese, and rolled into a sausagey-shape, before bringing the ends together, and squishing the whole thing back into an unattractive, and slightly messy loaf-shape.
The result, after baking, was stripy, and Marmite-y, and cheesey, and utterly delicious.
Hello Jack ! I’ve been to Australia twice and over there they do Vegemite and cheese loaves and baps etc. A favourite of mine is either Vege/Marmite AND Peanut butter on toast.Give it a go !
I don’t know why I never thought of that, Jack!
I make super thrifty bread with just flour, salt and baking powder and it comes out a treat-despite me making it in a halogen oven. I add cheese or herbs to the breads or sunflower and chia seeds.
I LOVE Marmite and have not thought to add it to the bread itself. I will try in my next batch.
What a great idea, Jack, thank you!
Monique 🙂
Hey Jack,
I’ll be making this at the weekend, and if it’s as great as the tomato & chickpea brunch loaf my family will love it.
Small(!) note – should it be 50g or 100g of Marmite? The email version of the recipe is different to the website version.
Cheers,
Belinda
Thanks Jack, we have Vegemite in New Zealand that is similar to Marmite so I am going to give this a go (we also have Marmite, which is apparently different to yours but not a fan)
Ooooh goody – vegemite (my preference) with marmalade!!!! Yes, really. Try it and see…… Thanks for the recipe Jack. Bet it makes smashing toast for onion soup as well.