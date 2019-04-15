I love Marmite on toast as a simple, quick and healthy breakfast, but my mischievous mind is always stretching possibilities and pondering, and for a while I had been wondering whether I could make Marmite *in* toast instead. This recipe is not for the faint hearted – I use a LOT of the sticky black stuff, so you may wish to temper it slightly – but it has quickly won a place in the heart of my kitchen; for breakfast, spread with butter or peanut butter, or dunked into tomato soup, or with a little cheese melted on top…

50g Marmite, 40p (£2/250g)

400ml warm water

500g plain flour, 15p (45p/1.5kg)

2 tbsp yeast, 8p (£1/125g)

a pinch of salt, <1p

First dissolve your Marmite in the warm water – this takes a fair bit of stirring, and makes a liquid that looks dark and unctuous, like a good beef stock, but far superior in my humble opinion. Set it to one side for a moment.

Pop the flour, yeast and salt into a large mixing bowl, and stir well to combine. Make a well in the centre of the flour mixture, and pour in the warm Marmite liquid. Mix well, using either a blunt knife or the slightly-oiled handle of a wooden spoon to bring it together.

Lightly flour your work surface and lightly oil your hands to prevent the dough from sticking to them. Tip the dough onto the worktop and knead it for around 10 minutes; pushing it away from you with your knuckles, folding it back on itself, turning it slightly and repeating. Go slowly until you find a motion that works for you, and then when you gain a little confidence, you can knead faster. You should feel it start to become springy to touch under your fingers after a few minutes; literally coming to life in your hands.

Pop the dough back into the mixing bowl and cover it loosely. Leave for three hours to rise, until more than doubled in size.

Lightly grease a loaf tin, cake tin or baking tray, depending on what you have to hand. When the dough is risen, turn on your oven to 180C. Pop the dough into it, carefully, and place it in the oven on the middle shelf for 50 minutes to bake.

And enjoy! It has been a taste sensation in my household, with even the most avid refuser of Marmite conceding that ‘it’s actually very nice’!

